Residents nearby relax after implosion of Maradu flats

Kochi: Residents living in the vicinity of the two high-rise apartment complexes in Kerala's Maradu municipality, razed on Saturday following an apex court order for violating Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) norms, heaved a sigh of relief as the controlled implosion was carried out in a perfect manner.

Their apprehensions that the blast might damage houses nearby were proven wrong as the buildings withstood the after-effects of the implosion, which razed the flat complexes to rubble within seconds.

Those living nearby Alfa Serene twin towers at Nettoor were the most worried after cracks were spotted on several houses during the demolition of the walls of the buildings and a swimming pool on the compound.

“I'm extremely happy now. Nothing has happened as we feared. Only an aluminium sheet has been damaged and a couple of windowpanes have been broken. Nothing else. The entire state has prayed for us, and we are thankful to them,” Hari Karottu, who lives close to Alfa Serene, told Onmanorama, his voice chocked with the emotion of a traumatic experience.

Hari, his brother and their families had shifted to rented houses after cracks were found on the walls and staircase of their houses.

Hari also lauded the structural engineers who carried out the implosion in a scientific manner for saving their houses.

However, he was critical of the district administration for not allaying their fears.

He charged that the authorities did not provide clear answers to doubts about the insurance coverage for their houses.

Sindhu Benny, a neighbour of Hari, shared similar views.

“I have been worried for several days. Today I'm relieved and happy. By God's grace, there's no damage to our house,” she said.

Sindhu's brother-in-law, Antony Naduvileveettil, who lives next to her residence, too called it a day of happiness.

Earlier, talking to Onmanorama, Antony had shared his anxiety about the fate of the house. Both the families had shifted to rented houses.

Antony was worried after he overheard an engineer saying that the compound wall of Alfa Serene in front of his house might collapse during the demolition, causing damage.

Notably, the compound wall has sort of taken a hit.

Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera, who visited the houses after the implosion on Saturday, said there was no damage to the buildings.

She thanked Edifice Engineers and Vijaya Steels, the companies that carried out the demolition of Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene respectively, for the near-perfect execution of the demolition.

Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj also visited the houses.

There are no serious damage in houses near the Holy Faith H2O also.

A house near the flat, however, was damaged after a tree fell on it during the implosion.

The houses close to the demolished flats have been swarmed with dust despite being wrapped with polythene sheets.

It would take days for the residents to clean it.

Those who have moved to rented houses are unlikely to return soon as the dust emanating from the debris would take weeks to clear out.