D-day for Maradu flats: Holyfaith, Alpha Serene to be razed to ground

Kochi: Two of the four flat complexes in Maradu municipality of Ernakulam district will be razed down on Saturday, eight months after Supreme Court ordered the demolition of these water front apartment complexes for violation coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

Experts and authorities on Friday engaged in last minute checks for the first round of demolition on Saturday and another on Sunday. A mock drill was carried out to ensure safety of citizens.

Everything was enacted except for the pressing of the button, which will trigger the collapse.

Section 144 in evacuation zone

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed on land,water and air in the evacuation zone of all the apartment complexes to be demolished here on Saturday and Sunday, police said here on Friday.

National Highway and Kundanoor-Thevara road are among the major roads which fall in the evacuation zone.

District Collector S Suhas informed that no arragements have been made to enable the public to watch the demolition. Public will not be permitted to watch the demolition from the Kundanoor bridge.

Section 144 will be imposed on land, on water and in air between 8 am and 4 pm in the areas surrounding flats to be demolished.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said water would be manned by boats of coastal police, land by 500 policemen plus 300 striker parties for crowd control and traffic control and no drones can fly.

"If somebody tries to fly, the drones will be shot down," he added.

Police have said house-to-house search will be carried out for ensuring 100 per cent evacuation of people residing in the zone. People may witness the implosion from any place outside the evacuation zone, police had said in an advisory note issued two days ago.

People may return to their homes once police removes barricades from the roads leading to evacuation zone.

Demolition timeline

The 19-floor H2O Holyfaith apartment complex having 90 flats and the Alfa Serene complex with 73 flats in its 17 and 12 floors twin towers would be demolished on Saturday in a gap between 11 am and 11:05 am.

While the 17-floor Jain Coral Cove apartment complex with 122 flats would be razed at 11 am on January 12, the Golden Kayaloram with 40 flats and 17 floors would be demolished at 2 pm, authorities said.

The Maradu complex comprised of 356 flats in four buildings and housed 240 families.

On May 8, the apex court had ordered the demolition of around 350 flats in the four highrises in Maradu municipality limits in a bid to rein in marauding real estate developers encroaching upon eco-sensitive coastal belt.

Later, the Supreme Court in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.