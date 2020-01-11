Kerala govt to sack over 400 doctors over unauthorised absence

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to dismiss 480 health department employees, including 430 doctors, over unauthorised absence.

The 430 doctors include 53 who have completed probation and 377 who are on probation.

അനധികൃതമായി സര്‍വീസില്‍ നിന്നും വിട്ടു നില്‍ക്കുന്ന ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പിന് കീഴിലുള്ള 430 ഡോക്ടര്‍മാരുള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള 480 ജീവനക്കാരെ സര്‍വീസില്‍ നിന്നും നീക്കം ചെയ്യാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ തീരുമാനിച്ചു. — K.K.Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) January 10, 2020

Apart from the doctors, six health inspectors who have been on unauthorised leave, four pharmacists, one filaria inspector, 20 staff nurses, one nursing assistant, three dental hygienists, two lab technicians, three radiographers, two optometrists (grade-II), two hospital attenders (grade-II), three record librarians, one Public Health Nurse tutor, and three clerks are also being dismissed.

The sacked employees had not made use of the two chances to re-join service. The state Minister of Health and Social Welfare K. K. Shailaja has confirmed the government move.

Earlier, 36 doctors of the medical education department were dismissed over unlawful absence.