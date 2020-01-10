Maradu flat owners yet to get interim relief ordered by SC

Kochi: With only hours left for the demolition of four illegal flat complexes in Maradu municipality, the evicted owners are yet to get the compensation.

The government and the Supreme Court appointed panel have not been kind to these unfortunate owners.

Two of the high rises would be demolished on Saturday and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of Supreme Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

The complexes housing a total of 343 flats would be brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it have completed the filling of explosives in the structures on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

Though the residents staged protests for several days refusing to vacate, later they relented. The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owners of the flats.

At a press meet here, former flat owners said the Justice Balakrishnan Nair commission has not released the interim relief of Rs 25 lakh, ordered by the apex court, to several families.

They alleged the commission has not assessed the actual losses caused to them due to the decision to demolish the buildings.

Most of them have been living in rented houses for nearly four months after they were evicted from the flats.

"As many as 22 evicted owners are yet to get interim relief of Rs 25 lakh. Over 50 owners were given the amount yesterday and today after media reports highlighted the issue," Shamsudheen Karunagappally, chairman of Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana samiti, said.

As on Friday noon, 244 families were given the amount

The government and the district administration have totally ignored their pleas.

“The authorities are only worried about sticking to the deadline for demolition and they want to save their face in front of the Supreme Court, " he said.

Beyoj Chennatt, who owned a flat in Holyfaith H2O, also said the commission has not assessed the actual losses yet.

"The authorities have been making us run from pillar to post. When we go to the commission they ask us to go to municipality. Then we are told to go to the state finance department. All these for no mistake of ours," he said.

The police have also been harassing the evicted flat owners, they alleged.

Onmanorama could not get the response of the commission.

However, Beyoj and Shamsudheen met the panel later in the day. They told Onmanorama that the commission has promised to address their concerns.