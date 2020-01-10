Extramarital affair proves fatal for man, lover's father stabs him

Thodupuzha: A 38-year-old was stabbed to death by the father of the woman he had an affair with at Vengalloor in Kerala's Thodupuzha area on Friday.

The deceased, Siyad, is a native of Madakkathanam, a village here in Kerala's Ernakulam district. He was allegedly having an affair with a married woman and was stabbed by her father while visiting her house.

The woman's father Siddique, who is now on the run, stabbed him with a knife after their quarrel turned ugly.

Siyad was having an affair with the woman for long, police sources inform. He used to visit the woman's house often.

The woman's father, who had learned of the affair, had previously cautioned her against continuing with the illicit relationship.

The woman's husband, who found the two together in their house in the wee hours on Friday, locked the door from outside and asked Siddique, his father, to arrive. Together, they beat Siyad and let him go with a warning.

However, Siyad returned after a few hours. His confrontation with Siddique thereafter turned ugly and he was stabbed.