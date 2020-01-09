HC directs CBI to immediately take over Nedumkandam custodial death

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to immediately take over the probe into the custody death of Raj Kumar (Kumar) at Nedumkandam in Idukki district.

Kumar, who was arrested in a financial fraud case, died due to alleged custodial torture in June 2019.

The court had earlier instructed to hand over the documents after the government decided to transfer the case to the CBI.

However, Kumar's family moved the High Court, pointing out that the CBI was yet to take over the case. Kumar's wife and children had earlier also sought a CBI probe.

The government pleader informed the court that the government had issued a notification on August 16, 2019, on handing over the case to the CBI.

The government said that the CBI has to be immediately directed to take over the probe. The High Court had granted bail to the prime accused, but this was quashed by the Supreme Court. However, there is little clarity before which probe officer he has to surrender.

The court said that the other demands in the case, including compensation, would be considered after one month.

A native of Kolahalamedu near Vagamon in Kottayam, Kumar was arrested over the financial fraud case in Idukki. He was remanded and died at the Peermade sub-jail on June 21, 2019. The post-mortem revealed that Kumar had suffered brutal assaults. Allegations were also raised about the use of inhuman torture methods such as ‘urutti kola’, where a heavy iron rod is rolled on the body of the accused.

By June last, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. During the two-month probe of the Crime Branch, 380 people were questioned. Seven, including former Nedumkandam SI, were also arrested.