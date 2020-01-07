Mullappally upset over delay in KPCC rejig

Thiruvananthapuram: Organisational rejigs in the Congress party have always been arduous and time-consuming as the leaders at various levels lobby for their minions and themselves. The proposed changes in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is yet to happen despite significant activity in that direction for quite some time. Now, none other than the KPCC president, Mullappally Ramachandran, is aghast at the delay in constituting the newlook apex party body in the state.

The state congress chief voiced his displeasure over the delay in the organisational revamp while speaking to the AICC general secretary, in charge of Kerala, Mukul Wasnik and party general secretary, in charge of the organisation, KC Venugopal.

The KPCC president has also sought a meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over the pending issue.

Mullappally would leave for Delhi after January 10. He has also requested other senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala to be in the national capital at that time. He hopes that the list of new KPCC office-bearers would be completed at least by then.

The meet between Oommen Chandy, Chennithala and Mullappally is also getting delayed.

After Mullappally took charge as the KPCC president, marathon discussions were held for more than a year and a jumbo list was submitted to the party high command. However, it was rejected. Though Congress groups ‘A’ and ‘I’ agreed to prune the list, no follow-up action was taken even after two months.

The leaders have agreed to restrict the team to just 20 to 25 members. But before that several names have to be cut out.

The 'A' group has been insisting on implementing the instruction to omit MPs and MLAs from the list. There was also no need for both working presidents and vice-presidents, just one such post is required, according to 'A' group leaders.