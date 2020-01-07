Keralite woman jailed in Kabul over IS links, mother seeks her release

Thiruvananthapuram: A hapless Kerala mother on Tuesday requested the Centre to see that her daughter Nimisha who was a Islamic State (IS) supporter and currently lodged in a jail in Kabul is brought back to India.

Bindhu told the media that she too heard the news that her daughter along with nine other Indian widows of former IS activists are currently lodged in a jail at Kabul.

"I beg the Centre to take steps to see that my daughter and others who are lodged in a jail in Kabul is brought back to India. I am an Indian and I want the due process of Indian law to look into what they did. I do not want my daughter to be tried in an alien country and I have full faith in the laws of my country," pleaded Bindhu.

"I want to know the truth on who were behind my daughter. I have already shared whatever information I had with the NIA. I really want to know how, and what happened to my daughter and who were behind misleading her. The entire evidence of what happened to her is in Kerala, so the Centre should bring back my daughter and others," said Bindhu.

Among the ten include Nimisha and two other Kerala ladies - Nabeesa and Maria.

The news of Keralites joining IS surfaced after the Kerala government contacted various central agencies - IB, NIA, RAW in 2016 about the veracity of reports about 19 missing people from the state and according to some of the relatives they are believed to have joined the IS.

These 19 included 10 men, six women and three children and of these, most of them hail from Kasaragod and a few from Palakkad districts and includes Christian and Hindu converts.

While in the past two years, a few of those who had joined IS were reportedly killed, according to their relatives, who got information about it and the husbands of the three Kerala ladies were among those who have been killed.

It was in 2016 that Bindhu, who is settled near Manacadu in the state capital approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his help to locate her daughter who had gone missing.

But later it was known that Nimisha has got married to her friend Eeza, a Christian who had converted to Islam.

Further to this the news came that she had left for Afghanistan and the last contact the mother and daughter had was in November last year, when she spoke to her daughter and husband.

