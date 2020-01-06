PWD vs KWA: Sudhakaran upset over indiscriminate road-digging

Kannur: Dug-up roads are common sight across the country with some turning into death traps for motorists and even pedestrians, especially if water-logged. What infuriates the public most is the practice of digging up roads that just got a fresh coat of bitumen. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has come down heavily on the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for digging roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) for maintenance without any prior notice. He even warned the employees of the KWA that they would have to spend time in jail if they dig up PWD roads without sanction.

KWA cannot do whatever they wanted on PWD roads, said Sudhkaran.

The minister's remarks came at a time when it has been observed that trenches are dug overnight on the recently tarred roads for maintenance or laying of pipelines. This has led to disputes between the two departments.

The minister said that punitive actions were not being initiated now as both the KWA and PWD functioned under ministers of the same government.

"We cannot provide instant sanction for digging up roads every time when the KWA made such a demand. Many officials of the KWA are issuing press statements against the PWD. PWD engineers too can issue such statements, but that has not happened as I have given strict instructions against the practice," the minister said expressing his displeasure.

Mudslinging between the departments was a regular affair during the time of the previous UDF government. It seems that some officials are yet to come to terms to the fact that a change in government has taken place, Sudhakaran added.

He even doubted whether the personnel of KWA and PWD are trying to create the impression that there were differences of opinion between various government departments in the state.

Do not try to create the impression that the two departments were at loggerhead, the minister who represents the Ambalappuzha constituency, warned.

Sudhakaran also stated that action will be taken against officials responsible for the delay in the construction of the Thottada-Kuttikkakkam road in Kannur. This work had commenced two years ago and a bridge on the stretch was ready in a year since its construction had commenced, but the road project is yet to be over.