PSC to junk rank lists that exceed number of vacancies

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is all set to do away with its practice of issuing rank lists that don't match the exact number of vacancies for which recruitment will be made. The state recruiter has received legal advice to release only the list of candidates in accordance to the exact number of vacancies rather than the current practice of including surplus names.

The government has appointed a committee led by Justice K K Dineshan to implement the instructions.

The convention of including more candidates than the actual number of vacancies in the rank list commenced in order to hold recruitments under the reservation quota. This was formalised by incorporating Section 14 (C) in the State & Subordinate Services Rules with an interim government order. In course of time, rank lists came to have contenders five times more than the actual number of vacancies.

It was also found that new supernumerary posts were created for supplementary rank lists.

The government contention is that with surplus listees recruitment is delayed. This would in turn affect the next public exam and subsequent publishing of rank list.

The chances of corruption is also high in the case of an inflated rank list.

The new committee would take a decision on whether to do away with the Section 14 (C).