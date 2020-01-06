{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Malayalam Film Director Vivek Aryan passes away

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Malayalam Film Director Vivek Aryan passes away
Film director Vivek Aryan was undergoing treatment at Aster MIMS Hospital, Kochi after meeting with an accident on December 22.
SHARE

Kochi: Malayalam film Director Vivek Aryan, 30, passed away on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Aster MIMS Hospital, Kochi after meeting with an accident on December 22.

Vivek had sustained a severe head injury during the accident which took place at Kondungalloor region of Thrissur district. He was travelling on a scooter with his wife when a dog on the road threw him off balance.

Vivek Aryan, who assisted director Jeethu Joseph in the movies 'Memories', 'Drishyam', released his own film 'Ormayil Oru Shishiram' last year. He also directed a couple of short films in Tamil.

He worked as director in several ad films. Vivek is the son of PM Aryan Naboothiri and Bhavana from Pazhayathumana House in Ananthapuram, Thrissur. Brother: Syam, Wife: Amrutha

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES