Malayalam Film Director Vivek Aryan passes away

Kochi: Malayalam film Director Vivek Aryan, 30, passed away on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Aster MIMS Hospital, Kochi after meeting with an accident on December 22.

Vivek had sustained a severe head injury during the accident which took place at Kondungalloor region of Thrissur district. He was travelling on a scooter with his wife when a dog on the road threw him off balance.

Vivek Aryan, who assisted director Jeethu Joseph in the movies 'Memories', 'Drishyam', released his own film 'Ormayil Oru Shishiram' last year. He also directed a couple of short films in Tamil.

He worked as director in several ad films. Vivek is the son of PM Aryan Naboothiri and Bhavana from Pazhayathumana House in Ananthapuram, Thrissur. Brother: Syam, Wife: Amrutha

