Periya murders: Kerala incurs nearly a crore in legal fees to stall CBI probe

Thiruvananthapuram: As the first death anniversary of two youths killed in Periya in Kerala's northernmost Kasaragod district approaches, it has come to light that the state government has so far spent Rs 88 lakh to challenge the transfer of the politically sensational case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The major chunk of the amount is for payment of fee for a Delhi-based lawyer.

The Kerala government has challenged before the High Court division bench, the decision of its single bench to order the transfer of the probe into the twin murder to the central agency.

The CPM-led government has already decided to pay another Rs 42 lakh towards expenses for filing the appeal. The government had earlier spent Rs 46 lakh in two instalments for filing the appeal. With this, the total amount spent for the appeal touched Rs 88 lakh.

The case is related to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 22, and Sharath Lal, 22, allegedly by CPM activists on February 17, 2019 at Periya.

The two political activists were reportedly attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while returning from an event.

It is claimed the state government decided to challenge the CBI probe owing to the apprehension that senior CPM leaders would come under the scanner.

A prominent Supreme Court lawyer is being rushed from Delhi to appear in the case even though 78 advocates have been appointed as government lawyers by the state.

It was Krishnan, the father of Kripesh, who approached the High Court with a plea that the case should be handed over to the CBI so that the conspiracy behind the murder could be exposed.