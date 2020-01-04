No dry day, tipplers may soon get booze on first day of month in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala may do away with the practice of observing dry day on the beginning of every month, if a proposal in this regard gets approval from the state government.

The excise department has made a proposal to stop the practice of keeping liquor outlets shut on the first day of every month. State tourism department is also in favour of such a move, Manorama News reported on Saturday.

A final decision on this will be taken only after discussions within the ruling CPM and the LDF. For the past two decades, Kerala has been keeping shut the liquor outlets owned by the State Beverages Corporation, bars and toddy parlours on the first day of every month on the grounds that it's the salary day. The move was based on a humanitarian concern that people shouldn't have the opportunity to spend their salary on booze the day they are paid.

However, the excise department's assessment is that the single-day ban has not been effective. “Those who want to have liquor on the first day of a month buy it a day before. Moreover, liquor sales shoot up on the second of every month,” Manorama News report said quoting excise sources.

If given nod, the proposal will be part of the new liquor policy set to be announced in February.

Meanwhile, some other excise sources told Manorama Online that such a decision may not be implemented across Kerala. The dry day may be avoided only in tourist centres, sources said.

The government is likely to come under fire from the opposition for the move since it had promised to frame a liquor policy that would promote abstention from alcohol in a phased manner. Earlier, the government was slammed for issuing licence for more bars. It is also considering to open pubs in the state.