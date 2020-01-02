Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the government plans on building 12000 toiletsin the state this new year, with at least one for every 3000 persons.

In a bid to use electricity more efficiently and reduce costs LED street lights will installed across the state, the CM added while announcing the new projects for the year 2020.

Ration card

All families residing in Kerala will receive a ration card this year, including those without a home or house number.

Refuge for travelling women

Under the leadership of local self bodies, residential facilities will be arranged for travelling women in major towns and cities. The highly impeccable stays will also serve breakfast.

Toilets for all

Separate toilets will be connstructed for men and women across the state. The toilets at petrol pump will be made available to all those on-the-road.

Part-time job for students

Students will be provided with opportunities to earn additional income by undertaking parttime jobs akin to Western nations.

Public rest houses

Public complexes with all basic amenities will be constructed for the benefit of passengers undertaking long journeys within the span of a year.

Road reconstruction

Majority of the dilapidated roads will be reconnstructed by the month of May. The rest of the work will be completed by December.

Youth leadership academy

A youth leadership academy will come into place to cultivate leadership skills amongst youngsters.

Employment geneneration

Local self bodies will become a part and parcel of generating employment in the state.

Local adalats

Adalats will be constituted at taluk levels under the leadership of the district collectors to redressal public complaints. The complaints will be resolved within the span of a year.