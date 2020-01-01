Maradu flats to be blown into smithereens next week

Kochi: By next weekend the four residential towers at Maradu in Kerala's Ernakulam district would be demolished as per the Supreme Court's order for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Prior to the explosion, the walls of the buildings have been removed. Once the final approval is given by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), explosives would be inserted into the flats.

The four apartment complexes of H20 Holyfaith, Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram would be demolished through controlled explosion on January 11 and 12.

H2O Holyfaith

The time set for the explosion at this high-rise is 11am on January 11. The controlled explosion would be carried out on ground, first, third, fifth, 11th and 16th floors.

Experts find the demolition of H2O Holyfaith building challenging as it is near to the Thevara-Kundannoor bridge, a pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation and several houses.

Alfa Serene

The time set for the explosion of this residential building is 11.30am on January 11. The controlled explosion would be carried out on ground, first, second, fifth, seventh, ninth, 11th and 14th floors.

Ahead of the demolition, preparations are under way and holes have been drilled on to the pillars of the flat.

People residing near this tower had complained about fissures in their houses as pre-demolition work was under way. Cracks were spotted in as many as 18 houses.

Jain Coral Cove

The time set for controlled explosion is at 11am on January 12.

The main explosions would be on ground, first, second, eighth, and 14th floors. The second phase of explosions would be on fifth and 13th floors.

All arrangements have been made to carry out the demolition.

Golden Kayaloram

The time set for the controlled explosion is at 2pm on January 12. Explosions would be carried out on ground, first, second, seventh and 13th floors.

It is the biggest among the four apartments to be demolished.