Maradu flat demolition: 650 kg explosives arrive, tense locals protest

Kochi: People staying in the vicinity of buildings that are set to be demolished in Maradu in Kerala's Ernakulam district have begun a hunger strike against the alleged official apathy to their safety concerns even as the dates set for the court-ordered razing are drawing close. Protests commenced even when the final preparations for the demolition are under way and about 650 kg of explosives have reached the state.

On Wednesday, tense people held a march from the Nettoor Melpalam Junction to Nettoor SN-Dhanya Junction before assembling at the protest venue, which is near to the Alpha Serene building, one of the four residential towers to be demolished.

The local residents are on the protest path as several houses in the vicinity of Alfa Serene developed cracks as the walls of the latter were taken down ahead of the demolition scheduled for next weekend.

Retired sub-judge M R Shashi inaugurated the stir which has been called to raise voice over the alleged lack of any assurance of proper security. Various outfits and even municipal representatives have also backed the agitation.

The protesters’ even demanded demolition of flats that are in areas with sparse population. Though the local people had raised this demand earlier too, municipal secretary and Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in charge of the demolition, did not concede to the demand, said Samara Samithi chairman K R Shaji.

The protesters had earlier planned to start the stir on Christmas, but postponed it after getting an assurance from the Collector. As we did not get any favourable action even from the Chief Minister, we have started this hunger strike, Shaji added.

The Supreme Court had ordered for the demolition of the four apartment complexes of H20 Holyfaith, Alfa Serene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. These would be demolished through controlled explosion on January 11 and 12.

PESO to give nod

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is likely to give its final approval on carrying out the explosion later in the day. About 650kg explosive materials have reached the state for this.

The explosive materials have been stored in Angamaly and Muvattupuzha in the district. More explosive materials would be brought to the state in the coming days. Other items for the process such as the cable to connect the explosives and the fuse have also been brought in.

The explosive materials would be brought to the flat only on January 3. Explosives would be first inserted into the H20 HolyFaith flat from 8am on January 3.

Authorities have given instructions to remove the rubble at the flats. After which, vehicles and workers would not be allowed to enter the flat.

Challenging task

The demolition of H2O Holyfaith building is a challenging task as it is near to the Thevara-Kundannoor bridge, a pipeline of the Indian Oil Corporation and several houses. Sand sacks are now being placed on to top of the crude oil pipeline.

The sacks are being laid for a distance of 100 metres. During the time of the explosion, the flow of fuel through the pipe would be stopped and water would be run through them.

The plan is to make the flat plunge at an angle of 37 degree. Therefore, considering the possible damage to the pipeline, the sacks are being laid.

Explosives would be planted in Alfa Serene from January 6. Prior to the explosion, holes are being drilled on the pillars. To prevent the debris from getting scattered afar, the building is being covered with sheets of iron mesh and geotextiles.