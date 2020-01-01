Kerala govt mulls ordinance to resolve burial standoff amid church dispute

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has decided to bring in an ordinance to resolve the issues pertaining to the clashes between two prominent church factions over burial rituals.

The ordinance would permit to conduct burial rituals of Jacobite parishioners in their family cemetery now under the control of the Orthodox faction of the Malankara church.

The state cabinet decided to take the ordinance route on Wednesday.

"We had been taking all efforts to resolve the issue. Though we tried to hold discussions, one section refused to come for talks," Vijayan said adding the state governor had also made some efforts to resolve the vexed issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

The government decided to bring in the ordinance after all attempts to find a solution failed, he said.

The relatives of the deceased have the right to conduct the funeral rites by a priest of their choice outside the church and then bring the body back to the place of worship for burial, he said.

The CM said every person has the right to be cremated in their family cemetery as per the ordinance.

The chief minister cited instances where the issue turned emotive, triggering law and order problems.

Making it clear that the government was not taking an adamant stand on the issue, Pinarayi said its only concern was to ensure speedy burial of the dead.

Asked about the legality of the ordinance, Pinarayi said there was nothing illegal in bringing out the ordinance and the government's only intention was to settle the matter as per law.

The Jacobite and Orthodox factions have been at loggerheads for long over the possession of church properties.

After the recent Supreme Court verdict, over 1000 churches, hitherto held by the Jacobites, were ordered to be handed over to the Orthodox faction, which had insisted that the burial of the body of the Jacobite faithful can be allowed in the cemetery provided their priest is permitted to conduct the last rites.

This was opposed by the Jacobite faction saying that burial rites of their faithful have to be conducted by their priest.

Recently, the family of a 91-year-old woman in Alappuzha had to wait for over a month to conduct her funeral, which had got delayed due to the factional feud.

(With inputs from PTI)