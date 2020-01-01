Fathima Latheef's father to move Madras HC against TN cops

Chennai: Alleging gross negligence on the part of the local police in the probe into his daughter's death, the father of IIT-Madras student Fathima Latheef on Tuesday said he would move the Madras High Court over his grievances.

Latheef's move to approach the court comes even as the CBI has taken over the probe into Fathima's death. Fathima, hailing from Kollam in Kerala, allegedly committed suicide in November.

A day after the CBI took over probe in the student Fathima's death, Abdul Latheef appeared before the probe officials in Chennai.

Later speaking to reporters, he alleged negligence on the part of local police when they initially investigated his daughter's death.

None was arrested and nothing done by local police in the case, he alleged, adding he would put down in a petition all his grievances on his daughter's death and move the Madras High Court.

Fathima was a first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras.

Her body was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, police had said.

The case was initially probed by police and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

Later, the investigation was transferred to the CBI after Fathima's parents, along with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 5 at Delhi.

The Special Crime Branch of the agency's unit here re-registered the FIR of the local police on December 27 and took over the investigation on Monday.

