All your properties in Kerala will soon have single 'thandaper' number

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated measures to cut the clutter regarding land registration and taxation as well as to identify excess property in the name of an individual. A single 'thandaper', which is the revenue record of a property, would be established for multiple landholdings or property in the name of an individual in different parts of the state. The Revenue Department is coming up with this significant step of providing a Unique Thandaper Number (UTN) for property holders on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the epochal Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 1969.

The distinctive revenue record number will be later linked to the property owners' Aadhaar, the verifiable unique 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The linking of UTN to Aadhaar will not been made mandatory for the time being.

The state departments of revenue and law have been holding discussions to finalise the formalities for introducing unique numbers for all property holders in place of their existing thandaper numbers. If the two departments reached a consensus the new system will become operational in January, 2020 itself.

Commemorative function

It was on January 1, 1970, that the Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, 1969, became operational. The law ensured the rights of the tenants on land.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the golden jubilee of the enactment of the momentous legislation at the Ayyankali Hall in Kerala capital ot 10 am. on January 1.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan

The inauguration of the Mitram portal, which will facilitate redressal of complaints related to the revenue department, will also be held at the function.

Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan will preside over the function. Ministers and legislative party leaders of various political parties will also attend the function.