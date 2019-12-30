Actor Kalabhavan Mani died from liver disease: CBI report

Kochi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed that Kalabhavan Mani died due to an aggravated liver condition, while concluding the investigation into the death of the popular Malayalam actor.

The investigative agency's report added that the poisonous substance which accumulated in the actor's body through food was the cause of his death while dismissing rumours that the actor was likely murdered. Chlorpyrifos, an organophosphate pesticide used on crops, reached the late actor's body through uncooked vegetables, the CBI report said.

Four milligrams of methyl alcohol was also found in Mani's body at the time of death. According to the report, the toxic chemical was probably ingested by the actor while consuming liquor. Since, the methyl alcohol could not be egested by the body due to the worn out liver, it proved fatal.

Though elements of cannabis was found in the body, the report says that the source of the drug could have been the ayurvedic medicine consumed by the late actor.

The 35-page-long CBI report compiled on the basis of a detailed analysis conducted by expert doctors, has been submitted to the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kochi.

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani died on March 3, 2016 at the age of 45. The presence of methyl alcohol and chlorpyrifos in his body had raised suspicions that his untimely death was a planned murder.

Following the controversy surrounding his death, the Kerala government ordered a comprehensive CBI probe into the case. His friends Jaffer Idukki, Sabumon and five others were questioned and subject to a lie detector test during the investigation.

Mani was staying in a 30-acre farmhouse near Chalakkudy, away from his home, his wife and daughter, where these friends were believed to be present on the day the late actor fell ill.

Ever since his demise, his family had been running from pillar to post to ascertain the real cause of his death.

Mani who was known for his versatile acting and folk songs, had won a special jury mention in the National and State Film Awards for his performance in Vasantiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum.

