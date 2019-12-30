Furore as Jamia student Ayesha riles Leftists at CAA rally in Kerala

Kondotty: The CPM is trying to wriggle out of a row that erupted over the alleged snide remarks passed against Jamia Millia Islamia student Ayesha Renna during a rally held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Kondotty in Kerala's Malappuram district.

Ayesha, who was the face of the recent protests at Jamia, had addressed the public at the rally organised by the Kondotty townfolks. People from various parties and outfits attended.

However, a section of the audience reportedly objected to Ayesha as she sought the release of students who have been locked up in Kerala jails. The offended people, apparently those with Leftist leanings, then demanded her apology for speaking against the state government. In the videos circulating on social media, it can be heard saying, "Give your opinions at home.”

After Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim addressed the people at the end of the rally by 5:30pm on Sunday, Renna was invited to speak.

The protesting Left workers claimed that they did not object to Renna expressing her opinions. Instead, they said, they opposed her use of the platform of the joint protest rally to propagate her politics. But the district leadership feigned ignorance over the issue.

The ruling CPM has denied any role in the issue. CPM area secretary N Pramod Das said that his party workers had not made any remarks to demean the student.

K K Samad, the district president of AIYF, said that it was wrong to let the student speak at the event. "A group of outfits, who oppose each other, came together for a common idea they believe in. However, incidents that happened were against the ethos of the stir. And it was an error on the part of organisers to give the student an opportunity to speak at the event."

(AIYF or the All-India Youth Federation is an outfit of the CPI or Communist Party of India, a constituent of the CPM-led LDF government in Kerala.)

What exactly angered leftists

The last portion of Ayesha's speech agitated some of the Left workers as she remarked about the agitations in Kerala.

"I use this opportunity to seek the release of (Bhim Army chief) Chandrasekhar Azad. I register my protest over the police action of arresting him. Along with that, I seek the release of students and others who have been jailed by the Pinarayi government for holding protests to show their solidarity with Jamia students and other similar agitations.”

Immediately, some of the CPM workers demanded that she apologise for making remarks against the Pinarayi government. As a crowd gathered around the stage, Renna came forward and said that she had merely expressed her opinion.

Pinarayi's move to slap the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on two former CPM members accused of being Maoists had also drawn flak.

She further said in English, "There should not be any internal conflicts between us."

Then the workers demanded that she reply in Malayalam.

"Your opinion... Your opinion should be said at your home," one of them was heard repeating. Some others demanded that she apologise for her statements. During the ruckus, Renna left the stage. However, some videos with title 'Renna apologising' went viral on social media.

Students and youth outfits are divided over the issue and continue to spar on social media.

Ayesha hit the headlines after she stood up to Delhi cops who tried to thrash her friend at the Jamia.