'Must implement CAA, NRP,' thunders Union Minister after Kerala rakes up resistance

Kochi: Just days after non-BJP governments of Kerala and West Bengal ramped up efforts to resist Citizenship Amendment Act, the Centre has hit back insisting that all states have to implement the legislation as it had been passed by the Parliament.

“Under the Constitution, they (states) have to implement it (CAA),” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

The minister also added that National Population Register (NPR) too must be implemented.

His statement comes a day after a meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits, convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to hold joint protests against the controversial Act.

Pinarayi had also stalled all work on NPR after taking into account public apprehensions that it would lead to NRC in wake of the controversial Citizenship Act.

Meghwal's statement also assumes significance in view of a special session of the state assembly being convened on Tuesday, which is likely to moot a resolution to express the state's concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Seeking to reach out to the Muslim community protesting against the CAA, he said CAA was enacted to provide citizenship to minorities who were subjected to religious persecution in countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and Muslim citizens in India have nothing to worry.

"I want to tell the Muslim community, not only in Kerala but the whole country, there is nothing to worry", the Minister said when his attention was drawn to the massive rally planned by Muslim organisations in Kochi on January 1 against the CAA.

The Minister also lashed out at senior Congress leader P Chidambaram over NPR issue, saying it was launched during his tenure as Home Minister. The first form under the NPR was filled by then President, Pratibha Patil.

(With inputs from agencies)