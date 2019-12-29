Return liquor bottles to Bevco, and get paid

Thiruvananthapuram: In the ongoing bid to curtail plastic menace, Bevco outlets in Kerala would buy back used liquor bottles. Currently, the buyback scheme would be applicable within the limits of Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode municipal corporations. Later, it will be extended to the whole of the state.

The outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, also known as Bevco, will pay Rs 3 for a beer (glass) bottle, while those selling 1 kg of plastic bottles will receive Rs 15. Two half-litre and three 180-mililtre liquor bottles would also fetch Rs 3.

While announcing curbs on plastics, the state government had made it clear that it was the responsibility of those who sell plastic to recycle used plastics also.

How it works

As per the agreement reached between the Clean Kerala Company and the Beverages Corporation, the liquor bottles will be taken back through their sales outlets. Representatives of the company will be present at the Bevco outlets to buy back the bottles.

The volunteers of Green Army and scrap dealers have also been entrusted with the task of collecting the used bottles directly from houses. The Green Army has no provision for paying money for the bottles that are recycled through them.

Bottles can also be recycled through the garbage collection centres of the respective city corporations and the Clean Kerala Company. Stipulated prices will be paid only for bottles that are sold to the centres of the Clean Kerala Company.

Separate bins will be put up at collections centres for glass bottles, plastic bottles and beer bottles.

Bottles that are collected through various agencies will be examined by the Beverages Corporation within five days. Afterwards, the Corporation will give the nod for recycling the collected plastic bottle. Green Kerala Company will pay the amount incurred for the collection, separation and recycling of the plastic bottles to the Beverages Corporation.

The collection agencies include the outlets of the Consumerfed apart from Bevco outlets and garbage collection centres of the civic body and the Clean Kerala Company.