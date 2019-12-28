Historian Irfan Habib's attempt to disrupt speech intolerant, undemocratic: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Eminent historian Irfan Habib's attempt to disrupt the inaugural address of the Kerala Governor at the Indian History Congress was "intolerant" and "undemocratic", Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Saturday.

Khan had cut short his inaugural speech at the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur after a third of the delegates raised a spirited protest against his advocacy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Efforts were made to interrupt his speech on stage and from the audience during meet, Khan said in a series of tweets with photographs.

Habib also questioned Khan's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad and shouted saying he should quote Godse, the Governor said in another tweet.

Shri Irfan Habib tried on stage to disrupt inaugural address questioning Hon'ble Governor's right to quote Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, shouting that he should quote Godse. He pushed Hon'ble Governor's ADC & Security Officer, who prevented his unseemly gesture.

Khan said he had only responded to points raised by previous speakers as a person duty bound to defend and protect the Constitution.

"Hon'ble Governor said that he had responded to points raised by previous speakers,as a person duty bound to defend &protect the Constitution. But trying to disrupt speech from stage & audience due to intolerance towards different opinion is undemocratic #IndianHistoryCongress", the Governor's office said.

Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur university, Shri Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Hon'ble Governor addressed these points, Sh.Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as clear from video

The Governor also said that the historian had pushed his ADC and Security Officer.

Khan said Habib raised some points on the Citizenship Amendment Act. But when he addressed these points, the historian rose from his seat on the stage to physically stop him and this was clear from the video, he said.

Unprecedented protests were witnessed at the inaugural function of the Congress held at Kannur university while Governor was delivering the inaugural address. Protests were also held outside the venue.

The governor tried to defend the BJP-led government at the Centre and discredit the protestors against the CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens. He said that he could not shy away from talking politics as he was someone who started his parliamentary career at the age of 26.

He said that he was sworn in on the Constitution and duty-bound to protect it and even claimed that he had rejected positions of power at junctures when the Constitution was deemed to be in danger.

