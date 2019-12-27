Kerala govt set to offer title deeds to surplus land with religious bodies

Thiruvananthapuram: Vast swathes of land are often found to be in control of religious establishments but the government gets paltry revenue owing lack of records on clear entitlement. To do away with such anomalies which often results in land disputes, the state government has decided to give an in-principle approval to issue title deeds for the surplus land of up to one acre belonging to religious establishments by levying a stipulated amount from them. Burial grounds would be given up to 75 cents of land.

The title deeds would be issued for places of worship that currently do not have the land records. It is expected that the move would give some relief to the cash-strapped government.

The Council of Ministers headed by Pinarayi Vijayan has tasked the chief secretary and principal secretary of the revenue department to study about the technical details and take further action, including issuing notification. The decision would be taken without causing any trouble to the heads of religious establishments.

Up to 15 cents of land belonging to art, cultural and social outfits would be given to them on payment. The government would take over the excess land that do not have any records.

Though the revenue department had submitted a proposal in this regard, the Cabinet meet had recommended some changes. Therefore, only after the chief secretary and revenue principal secretary issue an order after further scrutiny would there be more clarity on the issue.

The establishments with enough land records would not be affected by the Cabinet's decision. In Thiruvananthapuram city, no title deeds would be issued to outfits other than for religious institutions and burial grounds.

How the rate is calculated

Title deeds are issued by classifying the land into four categories. If the land was taken on lease before Independence, then 10 per cent of the fair value needs to be given. If the land was taken on lease or taken over during the period from August 15, 1947, to November 1, when the state of Kerala came to existence, then 25 per cent of the fair value has to be remitted.

Fair value has to be given for land taken over during November 1, 1956, to January 1, 1990. The current market value has to be given for land taken for lease during January 1, 1990, to August 25, 2008.

If clubs and cultural outfits have exerted ownership over more than 15 cents of land without the necessary records, then the government would take over that land. This would be moved to the land bank and would be used to disburse among landless people.

The revenue department had submitted the proposal regarding this during the cabinet meet two weeks ago. But the ministers sought more time to study the proposal. After the ministers checked the proposal, the cabinet that met on Thursday decided to give an in-principal approval.