Four Keralites killed in car accident in Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Four Keralites, including two children, were killed after a truck collided with their car near Eachanari toll-gate along the L&T bypass here on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh (50), Meera (37), Adisha (12) and Rishikesh (7). The accident occurred around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Eight people were travelling in the car. The other injured - Vipin George (43), Niranjan (11), Athira (16) and car driver Raja (44) - were taken to a hospital here.

The group was travelling to the Coimbatore airport from Thrissur, according to the police. Three passengers were killed on the spot.

