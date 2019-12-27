Focus on safety at Maradu flats demolition site as D-day nears

Kochi: As demolition of buildings are fraught with risks, authorities here are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the foolproof razing of the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kerala's Ernakulam district. Safety measures are being stepped up with just days left for the court-ordered demolition of the private buildings that infringed on environmental norms.

Authorities have also decided to ascertain the stability of the soil prior to the demolition. The examination was ordered to ascertain if the land in Maradu can withstand the impact when the multi-storeyed buildings are demolished through explosion.

As the buildings were built on marshy land with 5 metres of depth when tons of debris come crashing down, the ground may not be able to handle the impact. If the debris fall into the backwaters, the rubble would obstruct the flow of water and it would be difficult to clear the garbage.

Experts on ground

The impact of the explosion would be reduced in certain areas if found to be necessary. An official of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) conducted checks at the Jain Coral Cove at Nettur and Golden Kayaloram and Alfa Serene at Maradu, three of the buildings that would be brought down. After carrying out the checks, the demolition experts decided to check for the durability of the ground.

The team said that the officials were satisfied with the ongoing preparations at the Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram buildings. However, they instructed to step up the safety precautions at the property named Alfa Serene.

Explosive experts have given safety instructions to carry out a foolproof demolition of the Alfa Serene. The number of iron mesh sheets, covering the pillars on which the explosive materials would be inserted, would be increased to five instead of four. Apart from this, five plates of geotextile covering would also be erected.

Securing fuel pipe, bridge

Deputy chief controller of explosives Dr R Venugopal said that a written instruction has been given to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to take steps to safeguard the fuel pipe near the H2O Holyfaith building, the fourth high-rise that is set for demolition. The IOC has been asked to remove fuel and fill the pipe with water and places gunny bags of sack over it.

Venugopal was accompanied by Bengaluru-based demolition expert Vinayanand and staff of Edifice Engineering, one of the firms picked for the demolition.

There are also apprehensions that the demolition could put the bridge near the H2O Holyfaith building in danger.

Major work over

About 75 per cent of the task for drilling holes in the four flats and structures has been completed. These holes would be filled with explosives. As many as 940 holes have been drilled on the Golden Kayaloram, which is the smallest flat among the four apartments.

The Supreme Court had earlier this year ordered for the demolition of the apartment complexes, which were built by violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. Though the flat owners filed petitions against the SC order, the top court did not entertain these. The apartment complexes would be demolished on January 11 and 12, 2020.