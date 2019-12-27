CPM workers stop RSS from conducting march in Neeleshwaram, clashes ensue

Kasaragod: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres and CPM workers clashed in Nileshwaram here after the former were stopped from conducting a march like the one the organisation held in Saroornagar, Hyderabad.

The RSS cadres circled the bus stand here and were on their way towards the Rajah's school when they were stopped by the CPM-DYFI workers.

Efforts of the police to contain the situation were vain. Tear-gas was finally used to disperse the crowd. 40 cases have been registered against the DYFI workers.

Earlier, concerns were raised after the RSS were granted permission to conduct the march past.

(More details awaited)