2019 Backstory: When I realised online video editing is a different ball game

Editor's note: Backstory is Onmanorama's special year-ender series. Here, our reporters recall their memorable experiences in 2019. The series will continue till December 31. Watch the previous videos and read the stories here.

When I joined Team Onmanorama almost a year ago as video editor, I thought it would be a much easier task than working for a TV channel. But little did I knew that Online video editing was totally different from what I did till that day.

Working in a TV channel had its own advantage. I had 20 to 25 minutes to convey a story through a video. But in online media, most of the videos were 5-minute long. And I had to convey the story within that time span.

That was not the major challenge. I had hook the viewers in the first 3 to 5 seconds of the video. The attention span of mobile viewers were way lesser than a TV audience. I had to make sure that it was crisp yet conveying the message with clarity.

It took hardly a month for me to get back in the groove as I had that much videos to edit.

2019 was a wonderful learning process – identifying the right intro and montage, putting it all together and above all, telling great stories.

Mostly, effective ones.

And I now strive to hook the viewers in the first few seconds and convey the story in minimum time without losing the essence of the video. It is a new challenge and I am enjoying it.