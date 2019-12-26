Actor Mammootty's mother-in-law passes away

Kochi: Malayalam actor Mammootty's mother-in-law Nafeesa (78) passed away on Thursday. She was suffering from old-age ailments and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The funeral will take place at the Chembitta Palli (mosque) in Mattancherry of Ernakulam district at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Nafeesa is the wife of PS Abu from Payattuparambil family in Mattanchery. She belongs to the Edathala Kondapilly family in Aluva.

Actor Mammootty is married to Nafeesa's daughter Sulfath. Mammootty's son Dulquer Salman is also an actor in the Malayalam film industry.



Children: Sulfath, Raziya, Soujath, Abdul Azeez. Other children-in-law: Salim, Sainudeen, Jameez