{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Actor Mammootty's mother-in-law passes away

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Actor Mammootty's mother-in-law passes away
Malayalam actor Mammootty's mother-in-law Nafeesa (78) passed away on Thursday.
SHARE

Kochi: Malayalam actor Mammootty's mother-in-law Nafeesa (78) passed away on Thursday. She was suffering from old-age ailments and undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The funeral will take place at the Chembitta Palli (mosque) in Mattancherry of Ernakulam district at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Nafeesa is the wife of PS Abu from Payattuparambil family in Mattanchery. She belongs to the Edathala Kondapilly family in Aluva.

Actor Mammootty is married to Nafeesa's daughter Sulfath. Mammootty's son Dulquer Salman is also an actor in the Malayalam film industry.

Children: Sulfath, Raziya, Soujath, Abdul Azeez. Other children-in-law: Salim, Sainudeen, Jameez

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES