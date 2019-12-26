Backstory: How I became a mystery-buster at landslide-hit Kavalappara

Editor's note: Backstory is Onmanorama's special year-ender series. Here, our reporters recall their memorable experiences in 2019. The series will continue till December 31. Watch the previous videos and read the stories here.

On August 8, a huge landslide hit Kavalappara in Malappuram district killing more than 60 people. I reported from the landslide site from the very next day.

From the day I reached Kavalappara, I was curious to find out what was there on the other side of the hill that came crashing down. But I didn't get a clear answer.

Most of the people I talked to told me a place called Thudimutti was on the other side if the hill. On the final day of my reporting assignment, I decided to go to Thudimutti.

When I reached there along with my cab driver I met a group of three youths who were engaged in cleaning activities.

As I told them about my intention they were all charged up. They told me that some people had spotted cracks on the other side of the hill, but no media had covered it.

We trekked the hill to find out the cracks. It was a steep hill.

We had to walk for over 15 minutes to reach the top of the hill. I saw an entire area with soil washed away.

They youngsters told me a shed to keep equipment for rubber processing was also washed away.

I clicked some photos and recorded videos.

By the time we climbed down, rain clouds were hovering over the hills. But I felt really happy to have unearthed a mystery.