Celebrity chef Jagee John died due to head injury, says post-mortem report

Thiruvananthapuram: Model and celebrity chef Jagee John died due to an injury to the head she could have sustained during a fall, according to the post-mortem report. The back of her head had hit the edge of the kitchen floor.

There were no external blood marks. Internal bleeding could have caused the death, the doctors have concluded.

However, the police said that it has to be ascertained whether Jagee fell on her own or if something else had happened that caused the fatal injury. The autopsy did not find any other injuries or marks on the body. The results of the tests on the internal organs and the post-mortem report would be available after two weeks, said cantonment Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil.

The 45-year-old woman stayed with her elderly mother at the Hill Garden house at Kuravankonam near Kowadiar in Thiruvananthapuram. The police had found her dead under mysterious circumstances in the kitchen of her house on Monday evening. It was suspected that she could have sustained injuries the day before.

Jagee had gained popularity through her cookery videos on YouTube and television channels.

Jagee was found dead in the same kitchen, where she used to shoot her recipe videos. Onions, meant for cooking, had been chopped and kept at the kitchen. The police said that there had been no aide at the house for the past two months. Forensic and fingerprint experts conducted checks at the house again.

Though the police tried to take the statements of Jagee's mother, she was giving contradictory statements. Neighbours informed the police that Jagee's father and brother had died in a car accident 10 years ago when the family members were out together. And that the mother, who had also suffered injuries in the accident, had nor recovered from the shocking incident.

'Anything can happen'

The police said Jagee's mobile phone, email and WhatsApp would be checked in detail.

She had put up a Facebook post on last Thursday, in which she said, "Anything can happen to you too... Anyday..."

After the post-mortem, Jagee's mortal remains were handed over to her maternal relatives and taken to her native place at Kottarakkara in Kollam district. Jagee had got divorced seven years ago and did not keep any close relations with her kin.

A busy model, Jagee had also hosted several shows such as Jagee's Secrets. She had also been part of the panel of judges for cookery contests. She was a very active person on social media and had huge number of followers.