Congress workers detained in Kerala for waving black flags at Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police arrested 20 Youth Congress workers for waving black flags at Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Monday night.

Yediyurappa flew from Bangalore to Thiruvananthapuram to offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.
The protesters waved black flags at his vehicle convoy.

The Youth Congress workers were protesting the recent detention of seven journalists from Kerala, who were covering the police firing against an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in the coastal city of Mangaluru. The seven detained television journalists had alleged that Karnataka Police treated them like criminals.

Congress workers detained in Kerala for waving black flags at Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offers worship at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday. Photo: PTI

20 taken into custody

Police said they apprehended the Youth Congress workers before they could show black flags.

"We apprehended the activists before they could show black flags," a police official said.

The state has been witnessing widespread protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.  

