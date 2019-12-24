Thachankary, shaken by wife's demise, to wind up family businesses

Kochi: IPS officer Tomin J Thachankary had made a mark in the music industry decades ago and his links to the entertainment industry resulted in family-run businesses such as a recording studio patronised by filmmakers and musicians. In a significant move, Thachankary, who heads the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police, has decided to discontinue all the business ventures involving his family. The sudden announcement, following the recent death of his wife, was made during an interview the top police officer gave to Manorama News the other day.

"My wife Anita's demise has changed me. There are no more goals to be reached and I plan to dedicate the four remaining years of my official life to correct some shortcomings," he said.

His wife Anita (54) had passed away last August. Anita was involved in the family business based in India and elsewhere.

Apart from other businesses, Thachankary's family owns Riyan Studio, which played a major role in relocating technical work related to Malayalam cinema from Chennai to Kerala, especially Kochi. "I've decided to wind up all these activities," said the police officer who currently holds the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

In the interview, Thachankary also recalled several interesting incidents and made some disclosures involving celebrities. They include how he directed the music legend Yesudas for a song as well as enacting some scenes despite being a novice in this regard. He also sheds light on how S P Balasubrahmanyam and Hariharan sang in Malayalam. Thachankary also revealed about the ruse adopted to correct the pronunciation of these singers who are not well-versed in Malayalam.

Another controversial topic the police officer touches upon is the ban imposed on playing his music in churches. "However the bishops later changed their stand," pointed out Thachankary.

The music created by Riyan Studio over two decades ago had revolutionised the devotional music scene in Kerala. The 1992 album in which Yesudas sang and acted was something Malayalam had never experienced, Thachankary remarked.

During every Christmas and Easter afterwards, noted singers, including K S Chithra, Sujatha and M G Sreekumar, lent their voice in path-breaking albums produced by Riyan Creations.

As composer Thachankary even managed to lure top non-Malayalam singers like Balasubrahmanyam, Hariharan, Udit Narayan and Kavitha Krishnamoorthy to sing for his devotional albums. Most of these songs became popular among all sections of people and had a major impact in the music industry in Kerala.

Thachankary has two children, Megha and Kavya. The daughters and their husbands work in the IT field in Bangalore.