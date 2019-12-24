Model & celebrity chef Jagee John found dead in Thiruvananthapuram home

Thiruvananthapuram: Model and celebrity chef Jagee John, 45, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her house at Kuravankonam near Kowdiar in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

No external injuries were found on the body. Jagee, who was also a television anchor, lived with her mother at the house.

It is suspected that she died on Sunday afternoon.

One of her friends in Kochi tried calling Jagee on her phone. When she did not pick up, he informed a common friend, a doctor.

The doctor went to Jagee’s house on Monday evening and found the door locked from inside. He then informed the Peroorkada police. The cops looked around the house and saw Jagee lying on the kitchen floor as they peered through the window.

Forensic experts also conducted checks at the house.

The autopsy would be held on Tuesday.

As Jagee’s elderly mother is making contradictory statements, the police are waiting for the postmortem report. Suicide angle is also being probed.

A native of Kottarakkara in Kollam, Jagee had been staying at the house in Kuravankonam for the past several years. She got divorced seven years ago.

Jagee, who was a busy model, gained popularity with her recipe videos.