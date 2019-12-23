Over 28,000 govt employees eye KAS, several skip work for exam coaching

Thiruvananthapuram: State government employees are often a busy lot as the financial year draws to a close. However, ambitious ones across several departments are now busy preparing for the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) examination that may prove to be their gateway to higher posts within the government. Government servants are likely bunking work to attend the coaching classes in the run-up to the public exam.

As many as 5,76,243 applicants from three streams have applied for the maiden KAS exam to be held along the lines of the Civil Service Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Among these, 26,950 applicants are non-gazetted government employees, while 1,750 are of the rank of Class-1 Gazetted Officer. (Kerala government has on its rolls about 5.5 lakh employees.)

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) would be holding the preliminary exam of the KAS on February 22.

Preparations first

Considering the demand from aspirants for the new service, coaching classes are being conducted by government, public sector agencies and private institutions across the state.

Most of the coaching classes have been scheduled to suit the work hours of governmen employees. The classes are held before and after office hours, and some during the lunch breaks. Allegedly, the KAS aspirants in the state government service are attending these classes during office hours without even taking leave.

The unauthorised absence of employees could affect the work at offices at the fag end of the financial year when tasks of all sorts invariably increase. Delays in clearing files and taking timely decisions could affect critical work.