{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kerala Guv stooped to the level of BJP spokesperson: UDF on his CAA speech

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Kerala Guv stooped to the level of BJP spokesperson: UDF on his CAA speech
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan
SHARE

Kozhikode: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan came under attack from Congress-led UDF on Sunday for reportedly supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, with the Opposition alleging he has stooped to the level of a BJP spokesperson.

The Governor, like the BJP, was trying to present a "distorted" version of history, the opposition front said referring to his speech at the Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in New Delhi on Saturday.
KERALA
Those opposing CAA should not jump the gun: Kerala Governor

Speaking on the topic of "citizenship institutional and civilizational," Khan had said the Congress had "committed itself in 1947 to accept" the people who have already fled Pakistan and who are likely to flee because their lives and honour were in danger.

"It is unfortunate that the Governor who holds the high constitutional post has stooped to the level of a BJP spokesman,"Congress parliamentary party deputy leader in the Kerala Assembly, K C Joseph, said in a statement.

The Governor, like the BJP, is trying to present a "distorted" version of history, he said, a day after Khan spoke in the programme, justifying CAA and indirectly blaming the Congress for protesting the law meant to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"The governor's finding that CAA had been the creation of the Congress is absolutely baseless", Joseph said.

He said the Congress had never decided to determine citizenship of a person in the name of his religion.

Hitting out at the Governor, former state Congress Chief V M Sudheeran accused him of working like PRO of the Central government.

The Governor is taking efforts to whitewash the CAA, a "mad decision" taken by the Centre, he said.

The senior Congress leader urged the Governor to desist from directly or indirectly justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act.
KERALA
Kerala Governor asks anti-CAA protesters to shun violence

Otherwise, the Governor will lose the acceptance he receives from Kerala society, he said in a statement.

IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed condemned the statement of the Governor, terming it "very bad."

Speaking to reporters here, he said such statements were not expected from a person holding the post of Governor.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement
MORE IN KERALA
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES