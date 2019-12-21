Kerala deploys buses to bring back students stranded in Mangaluru

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated steps to bring back Keralite students, who have been stranded in Mangaluru, which was rocked by violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses have been sent to the neighbouring state to bring back the students safely. The Kerala government is in touch with the Karnataka government, the Chief Minister's Office has informed.

On Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's instructions, senior state government officials held talks with their Karnataka counterparts, including the Karnataka police chief.

Two people were killed in police firing in Mangaluru as the protest against the CAA turned violent on Thursday. Prohibitory orders were clamped and internet services were suspended in the region.

Stir in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the agitations against the CAA has intensified in Tamil Nadu. A march led by the Left party workers to the Chennai Central railway station turned violent on Saturday.

The activists of the CPM and its outfits Democratic Youth Federation of India and Democratic Women's Association were trying to lay siege to the busy station.

The police had put up barricades to prevent the protesters from reaching near the station. Clashes broke out as the protesters tried to enter the suburban terminal. Protesters, including women, broke the barricades.