Congress organises CAA protests across Kerala

Kochi: The Congress has stepped up its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kerala. It is organising protests at all district headquarters on Saturday.

Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal, Mullappally Ramachandran and Shashi Tharoor are participating in the campaign, capturing the mood of the people in the state against the law enacted by Parliament during its winter session.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in Malappuram district in North Kerala, which has been witnessing a series of agitations against the CAA.

Tharoor will lead the agitation in Kozhikode, party sources said.

AICC General Secretary Venugopal led the protest in Alappuzha on Friday.

The party has called for a peaceful agitations across state against the CAA.

Upping the ante against the CAA, Venugopal had on Friday said the "unconstitutional" legislation will not be implemented in Congress-ruled states.

(With inputs from PTI.)