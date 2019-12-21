2019 Backstory | When Popeye's spinach saved my sailing day

Editor's note: Backstory is Onmanorama's special year-ender series. Here, our reporters recall their memorable experiences in 2019. The series will continue till December 31. Watch the previous videos and read the stories here.

In July 2019, Onmanorama decided to do a series of to mark the first anniversary of 2018 August floods that wreaked havoc in Kerala and the rescue operations by the fishermen.

I was assigned to meet two fishermen who coordinated the rescue operations from Poonthura and Vizhinjam, two coastal villages in Thiruvananthapuram.

I decided to accompany the fishermen in their boats and shoot the video while they were on the job on July 20 and 21.

Before venturing out into the sea, I attached a pair of wrist bands to my shooting equipment to reduce the effects of motion sickness. I did it based on the advice from internet experts.



The sea was extremely rough. While having the breakfast, my boat-mate warned me that the turbulent sea would make me sick.

But things took an interesting turn once we began our journey. My friend started showing signs of seasickness, and after half an hour on the rough waves, he could not control it any more.

We continued with interviews after asking him to lie down on the net.

Back on the shore, while making fun of himself, he told me that he had been keeping away from the sea with his fish distribution business and bits of social services. He showered praise on me for my courage.

I still wonder what saved my day, the band or the spinach I had with the chappathis in the morning.