Semi high-speed rail line: Aerial survey between Kasaragod, Thiruvananthapuram soon

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's transport infrastructure is set to get a boost as the centre has given nod for the proposed semi high-speed railway project linking the two extremities of the state. An aerial survey to mark the 540-km long stretch between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be carried out by this month-end itself.

The inspection will be carried out by the officials of defence ministry and civil aviation directorate along with Geokno India, a Hyderabad-based agency, which is part of the GMR Group.

The survey for the ambitious double-line project is expected to be completed in a week.

At first, experts will conduct the inspection of the helicopter which would be deployed for the reconnaissance survey. This check will be in Delhi on December 20. Subsequently, the helicopter will be brought to Kerala.

The promoters of the project, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd, had received the permission for the aerial survey in October. However the process got delayed because of inclement weather in Delhi and certain technical glitches, said authorities.

The process

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology is being used for aerial reconnaissance survey. The helicopter will be equipped with laser scanners and sensors to map the terrain and alignment.

As part of the survey the helicopter will have to land at five designated places.

The ground points and survey points for the exercise have already been marked. The boundary of either sides of the track will be finalised after examining the alignment through survey and getting government's permission.

The project

The semi high-speed railway project aims to cut down the travel time between Kochuveli to Kasargod reduced to four hours. The train will pass though 11 districts at a speed of 200 km per hour .

The Ministry of Railways had recently given in-principle approval for the project so that mobilisation of investment could be carried out.