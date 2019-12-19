'Judiciary will protect hapless nuns': Sister Lucy on stay order on her expulsion from convent

Kochi: Sister Lucy Kalappurakkal got a huge reprieve on Thursday when the Mananthavady Munsiff Court stayed the Franciscan Clarist Congregation's (FCC) decision to expel her.

FCC expelled Sister Lucy from the congregation on August 7, 2019 for demanding the arrest of rape-accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

“Today's stay order shows that judiciary will protect protect hapless nuns who have been abandoned even by Vatican,” Sister Lucy told Onmanorama over phone from Mananthavady.

The court issued stay order based on a petition filed by 'Justice for Lucy Kalappura' collective.

“Vatican had rejected my plea to continue as an FCC nun without even listening to my side of the story. I have submitted a second petition though I do not expect a positive response. But I have full faith in Indian judiciary,” she said.

Sister Lucy said she wants to continue as an inmate of FCC. “I have been facing humiliation and threats for long. But I wish to continue as an inmate of the convent where I stay now,” she said.

Cyber attacks, defamation and threats

Sister Lucy has released her tell-all autobiography recently - Karthavinte Namathil – that laid bare sexual assaults, anarchy and depravity in the church in Kerala.

She said she has been receiving a lot of threats, verbal abuses and cyber attacks after the book release.

A group of people from Mananthavady Diocese marched to her convent at night. “They barged into a place where women stay and shouted abusive slogans against me. I have filed a complaint with Vellamunda police station. Unfortunately, no First Information Report (FIR) has been filed so far,” she said.

'My book has not been banned'

Sister Lucy alleged that Father Noble Thomas Parakkal, the FCC priest and the Public Relations Officer of Mananthavady Diocese, has been unleashing a misinformation campaign against her book. “He has been telling people that Kerala High court has banned my book and has ordered to seize the copies. His actions amount to contempt of court,” she said.

She said several websites have reported his statement. “I request the High Court to take up the issue,” she said.