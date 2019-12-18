Seven, including six remand prisoners, escape from mental asylum; one held

Thrissur: Seven patients, including six remand prisoners, lodged in the Government Mental Health Centre here escaped from their cell after locking up the staff and beating up the security person on sentry duty on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at 7.30 pm on Tuesday at the West Fort. The area is very close to the headquarters of district civil and police administration.

The police arrested one of the the patients, who had fled, early Wednesday morning. A massive search is underway in Thrissur and neighbouring districts.

The six accused who escaped were brought here from Viyyur, Manttancherry and Chittor jails where they were in remand. They were brought to mental health centre following medical report which stated that the prisoners were suffering from depression and anxiety.

On Tuesday night, the inmates reportedly pushed aside two male nurses who came to their cell to give food. The accused snatched the keys and locked up the staff inside the cell. Armed Reserve camp personnel Ranjith, who rushed to the spot after witnessing the commotion, was beaten up by the accused. They took away a gold chain worth 3 sovereigns and a mobile phone, opened the door and fled from the scene.

Since cops were on guard at the entrance, the accused climbed the wall and escaped.