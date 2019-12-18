Backstory: Miseries of Munnar college students still trouble me

Editor's note: Backstory is Onmanorama's special year-ender series. Here, our reporters recall their memorable experiences in 2019. The series will continue till December 31. Watch the videos and read the stories here.

On August 19, I travelled to Munnar to report on how two landslides deprived Munnar Government College students of classrooms, library, toilets and other basic facilities and the government's delay in getting them a new building.

What I saw there was something much worse than I expected. From the makeshift classrooms, the students could see their college destroyed in the landslides on August 16, 2018.

The college was set up in 1995 mainly to cater to the socially and economically backward children of tea plantation workers.

I spoke to the students, teachers and members of local self government and produced an in-depth story and video.

I felt happy as many media outlets followed my story and the issue hogged limelight in a few days.

But I am still feeling sad because the students' miseries continue, despite promises made by the authorities.

They still go to the make-shift classrooms and have learned to live toilets and library.

I sincerely hope their miseries will end soon.