Anti-hijacking exercise conducted off Kochi port

Kochi: The Indian Navy, in collaboration with Indian Coast Guard, Cochin Port Trust and all other concerned stakeholders, conducted a large-scale anti-hijacking exercise off the Port of Kochi on Wednesday.

This was the first time that such a large-scale exercise involving all stakeholders was conducted in Kerala, the defence press release stated.

The exercise code-named Apharan saw the participation of multiple agencies, including more than 12 ships and helicopters of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Cochin Port Trust.

"As part of the scenario, interdiction of a rogue vessel outside Kochi port and insertion of Marine Commandos onto the rogue/hijacked vessel through boarding operations, as well as slithering down onto its deck from a Sea King helicopter were conducted," the release said.

Apharan was aimed at streamlining the response mechanism/preparedness to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to hijack a merchant vessel or attempt forced entry of a rogue/commandeered merchant vessel into the Kochi harbour.

Within the ambit of coastal security architecture, hijacking of a merchant vessel is one of the challenging scenarios, response to which requires the synergy of resources, assets and efforts of all stakeholders, including the state government, the release said.

The exercise was conducted under the aegis of the Commander-in-Chief, Coastal Defence (Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command), Kerala.

The drill provided an opportunity to all stakeholders to assess the preparedness of their respective organisations, identify gaps to address them on priority as well as to formulate an integrated crisis management plan for Kochi Port.

India has been ramping up efforts to safeguard its coastal line and waters.

Recently, a bill which seeks to provide for stringent punishment, including the death penalty or life imprisonment to those involved in piracy at sea, was introduced in Lok Sabha.



The proposed Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill is aimed at promoting the safety and security of India's maritime trade including the safety of its crew members, the bill states.

India does not have separate domestic legislation on piracy. According to the statement of objects of the bill, the provisions of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to armed robbery and the Admiralty jurisdiction of certain courts were invoked to prosecute pirates apprehended by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard so far.

The proposed law is part of the commitment made by India while signing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982. The UNCLOS was ratified by India in 1995.

(With inputs from PTI)