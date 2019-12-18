Bathery: Snakes continue to lurk in schools located in Kerala's Wayanad district on the Western Ghats. A month after the tragic Sulthan Bathery incident in which a 10-year-old girl, Shehala Sherin, lost life after snakebite in classroom, a seven-year-old had a close shave with a reptile on school premises.

Muhammad Reyhan, a Class-2 student of Beenachi Government High School, was bitten by snake on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to the Bathery taluk hospital and then to a private medical college at Meppadi where he was given anti-venom. Luckily, the child is out of danger now, the doctors stated.

Reyhan reported the incident to his parents as soon he reached home after an examination that got over by 12 noon.

He told his parents that he was bit by a snake near the wash area in the school courtyard. He neither informed the teachers nor his elder sister, who studies in the same school in Class-4, about the snakebite.

The student lost precious time to get medical attention as he didn't report the matter promptly. Moreover, Reyhan and sister Shifa Fathima reached home after covering nearly 1.25 kilometers by foot. The parents first took him to the taluk hospital in Bathery. Since the doctors here could not confirm snakebite, Reyhan was taken to the private hospital at Meppadi.

Teachers, including the one deputing for the headmaster, too reached the hospital hearing the news.

School authorities said that the school courtyard and the wash area are tiled and clean.

Reyhan is the son Dottappankulam Kappat Sulaiman and Fathima.

Adimaly student in hospital

Adimaly: A Class-10 student was bitten by a snake at his house here in Kerala's Idukki district on Tuesday.

Rahul Raj (15) was rushed to a private hospital in Aluva for advanced treatment after primary treatment at the taluk hospital.

The snake was reportedly hiding in a heap of firewood kept on the terrace of the house.

Rahul is a student of Government Technical School, Adimaly.

Snakelet in hospital

Vaikom: Panicky scenes were reported from the taluk hospital here in Kottayam district after a snakelet fell into the nursing room at ward no. 1.

The incident happened on Monday midnight. Those staying with patients too joined the search for the snakelet of a viper but could not find it.

The loft of the ward is used for keeping useless goods.

Snake-catcher Vava Suresh will visit the hospital on Wednesday to look for snakes, said RMO Dr Sheeba. The patients have been shifted to other wards.

Anticipatory bail for accused

Kochi: Two teachers and a doctor, who have been accused in a case relating to the death of Shehala Sherin after a snakebite inside the classroom in Sulthan Bathery, have been granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court.

The bail plea of Bathery Government Sarvajana High School teacher C V Shijil, vice-principal K K Mohanan and Bathery taluk hospital's Dr Jisa Merin Joy were considered by Justice Alexandar Thomas.

The court said that it is too early to say if there was criminal negligence on part of the accused.