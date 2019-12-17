Kerala's semi high-speed rail project gets in-principle nod from centre

Thiruvananthapuram: The semi-high speed rail (SHSR) project between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod, envisaging reduction of travel time between the two places in Kerala from 12 to four hours is soon to a reality. The union government on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to the project.

The order in this regard was issued by the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday and conveyed to the state Chief Secretary Tom Jose.

The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), the implementing agency of the 540-km double line project, had submitted its proposal to the Ministry of Railways for the construction of the third and fourth lines between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

The proposal was examined in detail by the Ministry of Railways before according approval for the pre-investment activities of the project.

A joint venture of Kerala government and Ministry of Railways, SHSR, named Silver Line, is envisaged as the most affordable solution for the transport problems of the southern state.

This approval marks an important milestone in the implementation of the project that would help fast- track the economy of Kerala, said managing director of KRDCL V Ajith Kumar.

The state cabinet had approved the project after a year- long feasibility study conducted by the KRDCL.

Following this, the feasibility study and proposal were submitted to the Ministry of Railways for its consideration and approval, he said.

The state government is going ahead with its efforts to mobilise investment for the project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his recent visit to Japan, had held discussions in this regard.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 56,443 crore, but this can go upto Rs 66,079 crore by the time of its completion.

During its implementation, the project would generate 50,000 jobs.

It would provide employment for 11,000 on completion.

Seen as a game-changer in Keralas infrastructure and economic development, SHSR is to be implemented with minimum land acquisition.

Trains on the track, which cuts through 11 districts, would run at a speed of 200 km per hour.

Besides being a boon to all categories of passengers, including professionals and business class, the corridor would serve as a major line of freight transport, which is now mostly hauled by heavy, traffic-clogging and air-polluting trucks along the highways across the state.

The project has also many environmental features such as the use of clean energy by tapping solar power in a big way, re-use of concrete and steel, low emission construction equipment and promoting urban forestry programme.

(With inputs from PTI.)