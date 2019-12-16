Kerala police chief says tomorrow's hartal illegal, warns of strict action

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra has said the statewide hartal called by several organisations on Tuesday is illegal.

Behra urged the organisers to withdraw the hartal which has been called without following a court order in this regard.

The shutdown has been called by around 33 organisations, including small political parties which do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly, to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Behra said those who have called for the shutdown have not followed the Kerala High Court ruling which said that seven days' notice should be given when calling for shutdowns.

"As such the shutdown is illegal, and hence strict action will be taken against the organisers. We urge the organisers to withdraw it," said Behra.

Ravunni of Poratam organisation, one of the organisers of the shutdown, said that since the CAA is against the Constitution, they have no other option but to go ahead with the protest.

Among the political parties which have given the call for the shutdown are the SDPI and the Welfare Party.

While all the leading political parties have termed the shutdown unwarranted, the traders' body has said they will also not stop normal business.

No change in exams

Authorities said examinations in Central University of Kerala, Calicut University and MG University will be held on Tuesday as scheduled.

(With inputs from PTI)