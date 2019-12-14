Premkumar's son orphaned after father kills mother, shifted to shelter home

Kochi: Children pay dearly for the follies of their parents. A class-6 student has been rendered orphan following his mother's gruesome killing allegedly by his father. The boy's life is at a crossroads after relatives washed their hands off him though they are willing to take care of his sister.

With no one to look after him, the boy has been shifted to the shelter home of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The teen has thus ended up becoming the worst victim of the gruesome crime -- losing his father, mother and sister in a flash!

The boy is the son of Premkumar who was arrested recently over the sensational murder of his wife, Vidya, so that he could live with his paramour, Sunitha.

Though Premkumar's relatives took his eldest child, a girl, they declined to take care of the younger one, the boy.

Premkumar was taken into custody while he was bringing the boy to the shelter home. He made his son believe that that he was going abroad for a job and he was being lodged at the shelter home to ensure his education does not get disrupted.

But the drama ended when police arrested him in front of the child.

Prior to the planned murder, Premkumar had shifted his daughter to Thiruvananthapuram. With the class-9 student getting scared by her father's unusual behaviour, she complained to school counselor following which the children appeared before the CWC.

When the committee summoned Premkumar's relatives, they agreed to take only the daughter.

Meanwhile, the committee authorities said that they would approach Premkumar's relatives once again to know whether they would take the boy with them.

Any further decision on the child would be taken after eliciting their response.

A few days ago the Kerala Police had arrested Premkumar and Sunitha for murdering the former's wife Vidya, who was reported missing from Kochi in September. Vidya was allegedly strangled to death at Peyyad in Thiruvananthapuram and her body was buried at Valliyoor in Tamil Nadu by the accused.

Sunitha, a nursing superintendent at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, planned to return to Hyderabad, where her husband and children lived. And Premkumar, who works at a private institution in Ernakulam, wanted to escape to the Middle East, the police said.