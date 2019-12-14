LDF, UDF to join hands in protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Thiruvananthapuram: In a rare display of unity, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF will on December 16 launch a joint protest here against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The joint protest will occur in front of the Martyr's Column (Rakthsakshi Mandapam) in Thiruvananthapuram.

"State ministers, the leader of the opposition in the assembly and other leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and LDF members will jointly organise a 'Satyagraha' in front of the Martyr's column here to register their protest against the new Act," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook Post.

The Kerala CM had on Thursday informed that the state will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed by the Parliament as its unconstitutional.

Following this, Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala took the initiative to orgainise a joint protest joining hands with like-minded political parties to protest against the controversial Act. The leader approached the chief minister after consulting his party leaders. The CM concurred after speaking to his colleagues in the party.



"The state has decided to put up a united protest as the Act has created concern among the citizens and it destroys the values of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution," Pinarayi said.

Prominent personalities from cultural-social fields will also take part in the protest, he said adding that the joint protest will raise slogans to withdraw the controversial Act. The protest will also seek to protect the constitutional values, he said.

"Citizens are being divided in the name of religion. People are concerned over this."

"The protest will hear the joint voice against the Act," Pinarayi said.

According to the amended Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from PTI.)